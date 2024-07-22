Bigg Boss OTT 3: After Chandrika Dixit, Deepak Chaurasia Exits The Show

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: officialjiocinema)

Deepak Chaurasia has been evicted from the house of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Host Anil Kapoor announced the elimination during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Alongside Deepak, contestants Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Armaan Malik were also nominated for eviction. Deepak was nominated by Ranvir Shorey, who had been granted veto power. The makers shared the news of Deepak's elimination on Instagram, posting a picture of the journalist with the caption: “Breaking News: Deepak Ji's journey in the Bigg Boss house comes to an end!”

In Saturday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Anil Kapoor slammed wildcard contestant Adnaan Shaikh. He said, "Adnaan, is ghar mein kaun dost hai aur kaun dushman hai? [Adnaan, who are your friends and enemies in this house?] Adnaan replies, "Abhi tak aisa filhaal lag raha nahi hai. [I don't think there are any right now.]”

Anil Kapoor added, "Koi dushman nahi hai na koi dost hai. Yeh jo chaar-saade chaar din ki zindagi jee hai na tune. Har din rishte badle hai, priorities badli hai. [You have neither enemies nor friends. In the four-and-a-half days you've been here, your relationships and priorities have changed every day.]” In response, Adnaan Shaikh said, "Nahi, sir. [No, sir.]”

The host then asked all the contestants, "Kitne logo ko lagta hai Adnaan har din alag-alag jake baithta hai? [How many people think Adnaan sits with different people every day?]” Several participants including Deepak Chaurasia, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, and Ranvir Shorey, raise their hands.

Later, Anil Kapoor tried to say something and Adnaan Shaikh injected the host. To this, the veteran star reacted, "Adnaan, mai baat kar raha hu na. Jab mai baat kar raha hu koi nahi bolega. Yaha mai koi reel nahi bana raha hu 30 second ka. [Adnaan, I am speaking. When I am speaking, no one else will. This is not a 30-second reel I am making here.]”

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Anil Kapoor ne kiya Adnaan ki loyalty ko question! Kya woh de payenge jawaab? [Anil Kapoor questioned Adnaan's loyalty! Will he be able to answer?]”

