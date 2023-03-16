'Look At This Body': Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Commenting On Each Other's Posts - It's A Thing

Mouni Roy in a still from the video. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the newest BFFs in town and we are not complaining. The two gorgeous actresses recently worked together on Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers Tour and have been a regular fixture on each other's social media timelines. From fun pictures together to generous compliments, Disha and Mouni have been each other's biggest cheerleaders over the past several days. A case in point is Mouni Roy's newest post – a video in which she is seen dancing on a sidewalk in a bikini and sarong, presumably after a few hours at the beach. Sharing the video, Mouni wrote, “I believe in kindness. Also, in mischief. Also in dancing, especially if dancing is not necessarily prescribed.”

One of the first to comment under the post was – yes, you guessed it right — Disha Patani, who gushed, “Look at this body,” with several heart emojis. In response, Mouni Roy said, “Need to exercise and not eat rubbish is what it is. Wuvv you. Tata. Bye bye,” with several kiss emojis. Singer Zara Khan, who was also on The Entertainers Tour said, “Setting the gram on fire,” with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was also equally generous with praise on Disha Patani's latest Instagram post. Disha shared a fun Instagram Reels in which she is grooving to DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts. She is dressed in a shimmery red bralette and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. While Disha left the caption empty, Mouni wrote, “Ufffff look at my baby love,” with heart-eye emojis.

Previously, Mouni Roy also shared a video of her chilling at the beach and said, “Hello Miami.” In response to this post too, Disha Patani dropped a comment: “Soo hot” followed by fire emojis. To this, Mouni replied, “[red heart] you”.

Similarly, Mouni Roy shared several other images from the beach and wrote, “Hello Miami,” along with a wave emoji. Disha Patani responded to this post with fire emojis.

We first caught a glimpse of Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's friendship as the tour drew to a close. Mouni shared several fun images with Disha, and confessed that she is already missing the Radhe actress. In the images, Mouni is wearing a simple white outfit and Disha is seen in a white bralette and pink mini skirt. In the caption, Mouni said, “Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss.” Disha replied to the post saying, “Love you my mon mon.” To this, Mouni responded: "Me more!"

Mouni Roy was seen as the main villain in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One. Meanwhile, Disha Patani, who recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns, has two upcoming projects - Yodha and Project K.