Guess Who Reacted To Mouni Roy's Miami Beach Posts? New BFF Disha Patani Of Course

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Please don't disturb Mouni Roy. She is on a dreamy vacation. Destination: Miami, Florida. How do we know, you ask? The actress has announced it on Instagram. In the video, Mouni is seen spending time by the beach. The actress looks stunning in a printed bikini set. She also added a pair of sunglasses to complete the look. Sharing the update, Mouni wrote, “Hello Miami.” Well, the fun video has gone viral on social media. Mouni's BFF, actress Disha Patani was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She wrote, “Soo hotttt” and added a bunch of fire emojis. To this, Mouni replied, “[red heart] you”. Mouni and Disha came together for Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers Tourin the US, the rest is history. Actress Drashti Dhami also left a bunch of fire emojis under the post.

Mouni Roy has also shared some oh-so-amazing postcards from her time by the beach. Mouni let the images do all the talking and simply wrote, “Hello Miami” along with a wave emoji. Disha Patani responded to this post with fire emojis. Mouni's dear friend, actress Mandira Bedi wrote, “Sexyyyy Mon” along with a red heart emoji. Actress Vidya Malavade wrote, "Fire gurl," with a fire emoji.

Hey, wait. We have more pictures from Mouni Roy's Miami album. She has dropped a series of photos and videos on Instagram Stories. Now, look at how Mouni got ready for the day.

This one features Mouni Roy and her “girls”.

It's time to take a look at Mouni Roy's first love. We aren't talking about her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress has shared a Boomerang video of fries with the text, “First love lol,” written on it.

Before this, Mouni Roy shared several cute pictures of Disha Patani and herself on Instagram. Her side note read, “Me & my D [Disha Patani] at random.” Her hashtags read, “When You Know You Know” and “miss miss”. Replying to the post, Disha Patani wrote, “Love you, mon mon.” To this, Mouni said, “Disha Patani, me more.”

Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra: Part 1. The Ayan Mukerji film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.