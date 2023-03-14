New BFFs Alert: Mouni Roy And Disha Patani Had An Instagram Exchange About Missing Each Other

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are known for their stunning looks and amazing dancing skills. They came together for Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers Tour in the US and it looks like we now have new BFFs in town. With the tour drawing to a close, it appears that Mouni and Disha are already missing each other. Mouni has even dropped a bunch of fun images with Disha, sharing that she is missing the Radhe actress. In the photos, the two, dressed in their casual best, are grinning broadly. While Mouni is wearing a simple white outfit, Disha is seen in a white bralette and pink mini skirt. Sharing the photos, Mouni said, “Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss.” In response, Disha said, “Love you my mon mon.” To this, Mouni said: "Me more!" Krishna Shroff, Arjun Bijlani and Aparshakti Khurana replied to the post with heart emojis.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Disha Patani also shared an image with Mouni Roy on her Instagram Stories and said, “Found you for a lifetime, my Mon.” Mouni Roy reshared the same image and wrote: “As did I…Wuv you.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mouni Roy shared an image of herself walking on a pier-like structure. In the caption, she gushed, “Walking away from all my worries like….” Disha Patani replied to the post with heart emojis.

In another set of images, Mouni Roy is seen posing next to a water body in an all-white outfit. In the caption, she said, “Of sonnets and sunsets…”

Disha Patani, on Monday, also shared several images with other members of the tour including Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Jasleen Royal, Zara Khan and Aparshakti Khurana. In the caption, she wrote, “To new memories and new friends. Grateful for them,” with heart and sparkle emojis. In response, Mouni Roy said, “Mine,” and Sonam Bajwa added several heart emojis.

Over the weekend, Mouni Roy even posted a video of her and Akshay Kumar's aerial act in Orlando, where they had their last show. In the caption, she wrote, “The stage, the adrenaline, the madness, the music, lights, the chaos, it's all magic, I love it all. Thank you, Orlando for the love. Always grateful to my team for all the love, faith and hard work you put in me. Thank you to my fellow performers, who have all become friends now. I shall cherish this time forever. ONLY LOVE.”

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Mouni Roy played the primary antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, last year. Disha, who was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, will be seen next in Yodha and Project K.