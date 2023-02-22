Disha Patani Is Winning Praise For Normalizing Stretch Marks In This Pic

Disha Patani shared this picture. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani always manages to create a heavy buzz on the Internet with her new post on Instagram, but this time for a different reason. On Wednesday, the actress treated her fans to a stunning picture of herself in an animal-printed bikini. However, her stretch marks grabbed everyone's attention and her fans just can't stop praising her. In the image, Disha is clicking a mirror selfie in her bathroom looking pretty in a bikini and proudly showing off her stretch marks. The actress let the picture do all the talking as she has not written any caption.

Soon after Disha Patani shared the post, a fan wrote, "Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal," followed by a heart emoticon. Another user wrote, "Disha also has stretch marks! Now I can live peacefully. Sonam Kapoor has also dropped a comment: "Stunner". Disha's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic also commented, "burnnnnn," followed by fire and heart emoticons.

Take a look below:

Check out the comments of fans below:

Disha Patani sets the Internet ablaze with her stunning pictures. A few days ago, she shared gorgeous pictures in a black ensemble and dropped a penguin emoticon in the caption. In the images, Disha is showing off her toned back.

Take a look below:

The actress is also known for her sleek martial arts moves. Often, she shares videos on her Instagram handle, leaving her industry friends and fans all inspired. Check out some videos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani has several films lined up. She has Karan Johar's Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, Siva's untitled film with Suriya and Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.