Inside Pics: Suhana And Aryan Khan Party With Disha Patani, Mahikaa Rampal

Suhana Khan and Disha Patani with Orhan Awatramani ((courtesy: orry1)

Bollywood's Gen Z stars were spotted at a party in Mumbai on Sunday night, photos from which have been shared by influencer Orhan Awatramani. Celebrity siblings Suhana and Aryan Khan were pictured at the event as were several of their friends. Orhan Awatramani, who goes by the name of Orry on Instagram, shared pictures of himself with some of his fellow party-goers, among them Aryan and Suhana – he in a leather jacket and she in a form-fitting white dress. Orhan also got a photo with Shanaya Kapoor, one of Suhana Khan's best friends. Shanaya, who had attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception before the party, was dressed in a sequined mini.

See the pictures from Orhan Awatramani's Instagram Stories here:

Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa also posed for a picture with Orhan, with whom she is good friends and has been spotted with in photos of London hang outs.

Like Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani had also been at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception before the party.

Orhan Awatramani also took pictures with Alaya Furniturewalla, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle and actress Sharvari Wagh.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are both in launch mode. Suhana stars in Zoya Akhtar's desi adaptation of The Archies in which she plays rich girl Veronica Lodge. The Archies will also launch Agastya Nanda as Archie and Khushi Kapoor as Betty. Based on the iconic American comic books set in the fictional town of Riverdale, The Archies is expected to release this year. Shanaya Kapoor has been cast in the Dharma Production films Bedhadak, which will begin production this year.