Inside Pics: Suhana And Aryan Khan Party With Disha Patani, Mahikaa Rampal

Bollywood's Gen Z stars were spotted at a party in Mumbai on Sunday night, photos from which have been shared by influencer Orhan Awatramani. Celebrity siblings Suhana and Aryan Khan were pictured at the event as were several of their friends. Orhan Awatramani, who goes by the name of Orry on Instagram, shared pictures of himself with some of his fellow party-goers, among them Aryan and Suhana – he in a leather jacket and she in a form-fitting white dress. Orhan also got a photo with Shanaya Kapoor, one of Suhana Khan's best friends. Shanaya, who had attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception before the party, was dressed in a sequined mini.
See the pictures from Orhan Awatramani's Instagram Stories here:
Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa also posed for a picture with Orhan, with whom she is good friends and has been spotted with in photos of London hang outs.
Like Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani had also been at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reception before the party.
Orhan Awatramani also took pictures with Alaya Furniturewalla, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle and actress Sharvari Wagh.