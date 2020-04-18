'Happy Birthday, My Person': Athiya Shetty Wishes KL Rahul

Athiya with KL Rahul. (courtesy athiyashetty)

Attention, folks! Athiya Shetty sort of made her relationship with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul Instagram official and what could have been a possibly better day than the cricketer's birthday, right? Well, Athiya posted a super cute photograph with the birthday boy on social media, in which the duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts. "Happy birthday, my person," Athiya wrote in the caption and added a heart emoji. As of now, KL Rahul has not reacted to Athiya's greeting, but we would love to see his response.

Rumours of Athiya and KL Rahul's alleged relationship surfaced last year, after the cricketer posted an adorable birthday wish for her on social media. Earlier this year, the cricketer posted a picture of himself along with Athiya, which went insanely viral. KL Rahul made a reference Suneil Shetty's film Hera Pheri in the caption. The cricketer wrote: "Hello, Devi Prasad?" and the actor dropped several ROFL emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier, in an interview, Athiya's father and actor Suneil Shetty said, "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy."

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which was a box office debacle. She also featured in Mubarakan and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.