Arjun Rampal's Special Visitor On Set - Adorable Little Son Arik

Arjun Rampal just had a cute visitor on the set. The Bollywood actor was recently clicked with his one-year-old son, Arik, in Delhi. He shared a bunch of pictures with his son on Instagram which are extremely adorable. In the snaps, Arik is seen hanging out with his dad, looking cute in a blue and beige outfit. Arjun wrote in the caption, "When my little champ visits me on set. #Delhi #arik." The 48-year-old actor looked dapper, as he always does, in a blue shirt and denim jeans. Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is, however, missing from the frame.

The Rock On actor has been spending a lot of time with his family these days. Earlier, he had shared some family moments from their trip to Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve. He was accompanied by Gabriella, Arik and his two daughters Myra and Mahikaa for this outing which he described as "mesmerising."

Arjun has some amazing movies to look forward to. He will soon be seen in Razneesh Ghai directed Dhaakad that features Kangana Ranaut in the lead. He had previously revealed the look of his character Rudraveer in this film. He is also a part of Aparna Sen's next venture, which features Konkona Sen and Tanmay Dhanania in the lead.

Arjun will foray into the area of historical drama for the first time with Ramesh Thete's Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The actor-turned-producer will star in the lead alongside an ensemble cast, which includes Digangana Suryavanshi, Govind Namdev, Sunny Leone, Ashok Samarth, Milind Gunaji, Krushna Abhishek, Abhimanyu Singh and Rishi Sharma.