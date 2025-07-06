NDTV Exclusive: Arjun Rampal Spills The Beans On Ranveer Singh's 'Top Form' In <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Arjun Rampal has been busy lately with multiple releases. He won hearts recently as the antagonist Rauf Mirza in Rana Naidu Season 2. He essayed the role of a ruthless goon to perfection.

As for his upcoming lineup, all eyes are on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, featuring an ensemble cast - Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, and Vikash Rai alongside Arjun Rampal. Ranveer Singh returns with an intense and gritty role in the film after his flamboyant character Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Arjun Rampal talks about what to watch out for in the film, without revealing much.

He says, "Ranveer is in top form and you haven't seen this version of him anywhere..... get ready."

Coming back to Rana Naidu, the actor seems to have quite a penchant for playing villainous roles. Who can forget his performance as the vile film producer Mukesh from Om Shanti Om?

Asked to choose between that and his latest onscreen performance as Rauf, he says, "I would choose Rauf over Mukesh now."

Speaking of his co-star Rana Daggubati in Rana Naidu Season 2, Arjun Rampal had previously said how he felt 'small' in front of him. He had also spoken about wanting to essay Rana Daggubati's character in Season 1 because it was fantastic.

Speaking of how well they bonded on set, Arjun Rampal adds, "He's a great chap with a wonderful cinematic mind. He's laid back, chilled, enterprising, a foodie, all the things I would relate to and bond with. We had a blast together."

As for finding similarities with his unhinged onscreen persona as Rauf, Arjun chuckles, "Unhinged, yes, unapologetic no, it's important to say sorry if proven wrong. Other than that, honest, loyal, and comfortable in my skin like Rauf is, yes."

As for his upcoming projects, Arjun Rampal has a cameo in Nikita Roy, led by Sonakshi Sinha. He also has Dhurandhar and O Saathi Re in his lineup.