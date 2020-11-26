The Internet Loves This Pic Of Birthday Boy Arjun Rampal With Son Arik

Arjun Rampal with son Arik. (courtesy rampal72)

Arjun Rampal, who celebrates his 48th birthday today, shared pictures from his birthday festivities along with his family. Along with it, he also posted a thank you note for his fans. In one of his posts, he shared pictures with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, his daughters Mahikaa and Myra (with his estranged wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia). In a separate post, the actor shared a super cute picture with his son Arik Rampal. "Thank you all for your wishes, love and blessings for my birthday. Had a perfect day, with my favourite people. Love you all," he captioned the post. Arjun's picture with son Arik was filled up with heart emojis from his fans. Remarks like "cuteness overloaded" and "so cute," kept popping up in the comments section.

Check out the posts here:

Meanwhile, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella posted a wish for him on social media. She wrote: "Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come. Here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella welcomed a son named Arik together, last year and they celebrated his first birthday in July. Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. In terms of work, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call and his last film release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He will next be seen in Nail Polish.