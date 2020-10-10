The Internet Loves This Pic Of Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades occupy spots on trends' lists whenever they share loved-up pictures of themselves on Instagram. In case you are wondering why we are saying this, here's what happened - on Saturday, Gabriella stole the spotlight on the Internet by sharing a photo of herself and the actor. In the picture, the model can be seen hugging Arjun Rampal as he looks adorably at her. She looks pretty in a white top while the actor can be seen sporting a black t-shirt. Sharing the photo, Gabriella Demetriades wrote nothing and just captioned it with a nazar amulet icon. Fans dropped comments such as "best couple" and "you both are so adorable."

Check out Gabriella Demetriades's post here:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Arik - on July 18 last year. The little munchkin often features on the duo's Instagram feed. Arjun Rampal was previously married to former model Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra.

Last month, Gabriella Demetriades posted some really adorable pictures of herself and Arjun chilling with their son. Take a look:

We just love this candid picture of the couple and Arik, sharing which Gabriella wrote: "The only thing that gets me through is gratitude... practice it whenever you can and I promise everything will feel better."

Arjun Rampal was last seen in J P Dutta's Paltan, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan. He has starred in several films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.