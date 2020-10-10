The Internet Loves This Pic Of Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades's post will give you couple goals

The Internet Loves This Pic Of Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Highlights

  • Gabriella Demetriades shared a picture on Saturday
  • In the picture, she can be seen hugging Arjun Rampal
  • She looks pretty in a white top in the photo
New Delhi:

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades occupy spots on trends' lists whenever they share loved-up pictures of themselves on Instagram. In case you are wondering why we are saying this, here's what happened - on Saturday, Gabriella stole the spotlight on the Internet by sharing a photo of herself and the actor. In the picture, the model can be seen hugging Arjun Rampal as he looks adorably at her. She looks pretty in a white top while the actor can be seen sporting a black t-shirt. Sharing the photo, Gabriella Demetriades wrote nothing and just captioned it with a nazar amulet icon. Fans dropped comments such as "best couple" and "you both are so adorable."

Check out Gabriella Demetriades's post here:

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Arik - on July 18 last year. The little munchkin often features on the duo's Instagram feed. Arjun Rampal was previously married to former model Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra.

Last month, Gabriella Demetriades posted some really adorable pictures of herself and Arjun chilling with their son. Take a look:

A sunday

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

We just love this candid picture of the couple and Arik, sharing which Gabriella wrote: "The only thing that gets me through is gratitude... practice it whenever you can and I promise everything will feel better."

Arjun Rampal was last seen in J P Dutta's Paltan, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan. He has starred in several films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.

Comments
arjun rampalgabriella demetriades

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india