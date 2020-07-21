Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Left This Comment On His Post For Kids Mahikaa, Myra And Arik

Arjun Rampal shared this image. (courtesy rampal72)

Arjun Rampal, father of three, shared an adorable post for his daughters Mahikaa, Myra (with his estranged wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia) and son Arik (who he had with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades) on Tuesday morning, which is simply adorable. The 47-year-old actor shared throwback pictures of himself with Mahikaa and Myra, and a relatively recent one with his son Arik. He captioned the post: "Three's company. Blessed to have these angels," adding the hashtag #gratitude to his post. Arjun's post got a lot of love form his Instafam. Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Over the weekend, Arjun and Gabriella celebrated their son Arik's birthday by revealing his face on social media for the first time. He wrote in the caption: "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my Instagram family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy."

Meanwhile, Arik's sister Mahikaa prepared a special video for him on his first birthday. Arjun shared the video on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "My babies... Thank you my super talented Mahikaa Rampal for this lovely video."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. In terms of work, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call and his last film release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta.