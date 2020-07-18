Here's How Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa Wished Arik On His First Birthday

How cute is this photo of Arjun, Mahikaa, Myra and Arik. (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Highlights Arik Rampal turned 1 on Saturday

Arjun and Gabriella shared his photos for the first time

Arjun Rampal is currently dating model Gabriella Demetriades

As Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' son Arik turned 1, a very special birthday wish came from Arik's big sister Mahikaa Rampal. Arjun, on his Instagram profile, on Saturday morning, shared a video made by Mahikaa Rampal and he wrote in the caption: "My babies... thank you my super talented Mahikaa Rampal for this lovely video." The video has snippets from some of the moments that Mahikaa and Myra spent with their little brother Arik. In the comments section, Gabriella Demetriades wrote: "Best." Mahikaa replied by posting a few heart emoticons in the comments section.

Without much ado, take a look at the post here:

Earlier on Saturday morning, Arjun Rampal posted a set of super cute pictures of Arik on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy."

Check out the pictures here:

Gabriella wished her son on his birthday by posting images of him on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human... you are so loved and we are so lucky."

Arjun Rampal is currently dating model Gabriella Demetriades. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his estranged wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.