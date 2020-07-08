Arjun Rampal And Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Light Up Instagram On Anniversary With Happy Family Pics

Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades lit up Instagram on Wednesday by sharing adorable anniversary posts for each other on social media. The actor and Gabriella, who are parents to a little son named Arik, picked priceless pictures from their family album to celebrate their anniversary. Arjun and Gabriella started dating around this time in 2018 and a year later, the couple welcomed their first child on July 18. On their special day, Arjun shared an adorable photo of himself and his girlfriend with an equally adorable caption that read: "Happy anniversary, baby." Gabriella, on the other hand, selected a happy family photo featuring herself, Arjun and Arik.

Needless to say, the couple's anniversary posts stole the show on the Internet. Check them out here:

In a separate post, Arjun Rampal shared a postcard-worthy picture of himself enjoying Mumbai monsoon with his little bundle of joy, who will soon celebrate his first birthday. "Rain," the actor wrote in the caption.

Arjun Rampal was previously married to renowned model Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 14. He met Gabriella, a South African model, through common friends and started dating her in mid-2018.

Arjun Rampal has worked in several films like Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 web-series The Final Call. His last Bollywood release remains 2018's Paltan, which also featured Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan. Arjun Rampal has not announced his next project yet.