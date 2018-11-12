Trending: How Arjun Rampal And Rumoured Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Spent The Weekend

Arjun Rampal photographed with Gabriella Demetriades at an event in Mumbai.

Arjun Rampal and his rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades found a spot on Monday's list of trends after the paparazzi spotted them together on two separate outings over the weekend. On Saturday, Arjun and Gabriella were photographed exiting a suburban Mumbai restaurant frequented by celebrities while on Sunday, they attended an event organised in the city. Both times, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades smiled for the cameras and kept to themselves instead of trying to avoid the paparazzi. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades first reportedly met during an Indian Premier League after-party in 2009, which was much before he separated with his wife Mehr Jesia. They apparently reconnected later.

Take a look at Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' trending pictures:

Arjun and Mehr announced their separation after 20 years of marriage in May this year. Arjun and Mehr issued a joint statement, in which they said they have mutually decided to split, adding: "Relationships can end, but love lives on." Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia have two daughters together and in their statement they said: "We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra."

After their separation, Arjun Rampal was briefly linked to Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, but the actor dismissed the reports with this Instagram post:

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model, who has featured in Bollywood film Sonali Cable (2014) and Telugu movie Oopiri (2016). Arjun Rampal was last seen in JP Dutta's Paltan and he's currently filming Nastik, co-starring Meera Chopra.