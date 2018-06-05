Arjun Rampal And Mehr Jesia Separated Because Of Sussanne Khan? 'It's News To Me,' Says Actor

Arjun Rampal is least perturbed about the latest link-up reports involving him and Sussanne Khan and dismiss all the rumours in his latest Instagram post. After Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia announced separation, the actor was linked to Sussanne Khan, who was married to actor Hrithik Roshan. On Tuesday, Arjun crushed the rumours in a cryptic post, which he captioned: "Some mornings start with freshly brewed coffee, others with freshly stirred link ups! Right now it's just my cuppa and me." He added the hashtag "#newstome" to further reiterate the implausibility of the rumours. Check out Arjun Rampal's post here:
On May 28, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia announced separation after 20 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said: "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey."
Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jesia, 47, married in 1998 and they are parents to two daughters - Mahikaa, 16, and Myra, 13."Where the truth can get distorted and lost. We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We won't be commenting on this any further," their statement read.
Arjun Rampal has featured in films like Om Shaanti Om, Rock On!!, Housefull and Raajneeti. Arjun was last seen in Daddy and his upcoming film is Paltan.