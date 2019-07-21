Arjun Rampal And Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Head Back Home With Their Baby

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella spotted outside the hospital.

Highlights Arjun and Gabriella were spotted outside the Hinduja hospital The couple welcomed their first child on Thursday Arjun and Gabriella announced their pregnancy in April this year

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child recently, headed back to their home with their baby boy on Sunday. Gabriella, who was admitted on Wednesday at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital, welcomed her first child with Arjun Rampal on Thursday. The model even shared a glimpse of the baby on her Instagram story, which won many hearts on the Internet. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella were photographed outside the hospital, in which Arjun can be seen holding their baby in a stroller. The couple were all smiles as they couldn't contain their happiness. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for almost an year now. Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy on social media in April this year (more on that later).

First, take a look at the pictures of Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades from the hospital:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella outside the hospital

Arjun Rampal was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs

Like we mentioned before, Gabriella even shared a photo of Arjun Rampal holding their baby in his arms. She shared the picture on her Instagram story. Take a look:

A screenshot of Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram story

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to renowned model Mehr Jesia and after a married life of 20 years, the couple filed for divorce last year. On starting a new life with Gabriella, Arjun said his daughters - Mahikaa, 17 and Myra, 14 (from Mehr Jesia) have happily accepted Gabriella. "I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I am blessed that they have, no questions asked," he told Mumbai Mirror in an interview. On Wednesday, Mahikaa and Myra were also photographed along with Arjun Rampal arriving at the hospital to check on Gabriella.

Myra and Mahikaa at the hospital.

Arjun announced the big news about Gabriella's pregnancy by sharing an adorable post on social media earlier this year. In the loved-up picture, Gabriella, sporting a baby bump, could be seen curled up in Arjun's arms. Arjun Rampal captioned it: "Blessed to have you and start all over again.... Thank you baby for this baby."

Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in 2018 film Paltan. He was also seen in the web-series The Final Call. Gabriella is a South African model and actress, who has featured in the Hindi film Sonali Cableand the Telugu filmOopiri.

