Arjun Rampal And Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Welcome First Child Together

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child together on Thursday, filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi confirmed on Twitter vis-a-vis her congratulatory tweet for actor. Nidhi shared a picture of Arjun with herself and her director father and wrote, "Congratulations Arjun Rampal on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!" Arjun, who was last seen in JP Dutta's war drama Paltan, has confirmed the news yet. Arjun and Gabriella met through common friends and they've been dating for a little over a year now. Arjun Rampal announced Gabriella's pregnancy on social media in April through an adorable post but more on that later.

Here's Nidhi Dutta's tweet for Arjun Rampal:

Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! pic.twitter.com/vWsPGMfLGY — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) July 18, 2019

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Arjun Rampal arrived at the Hinduja hospital to check on Gabriella with his daughters Mahikaa, 17 and Myra, 14 (from first wife Mehr Jesia). Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia were married for 20 years and the couple filed for divorce last year. Apart from Arjun and his daughters, Gabriella is being well looked after by her parents, who arrived in time for their grandchild's arrival.

Here are pictures of Arjun, Mahikaa and Myra outside the Hinduja hospital:

Arjun outside the hospital.

We also got a glimpse of Myra and Mahikaa Rampal.

Myra and Mahikaa at the hospital.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades started making public appearances together prominently earlier this year. They trended for days after they were spotted cheering for Rohit Bal from the Lakme Fashion Week front row.

Gabriella is a South African model and actress, who has featured in Hindi film Sonali Cable and Oopiri in Telugu. Arjun Rampal was last seen in Paltan and starred in the web-series The Final Call.

