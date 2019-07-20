Arjun Rampal's First Pic With His Baby Boy Is Pure Love. Pic Courtesy Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal with his baby boy. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

A day after model Gabriella Demetriades welcomed her first child with actor Arjun Rampal, she shared an adorable photograph of Arjun and gave us a glimpse of their baby boy on her Instagram story. In the grey scale picture, the Rock On! actor can be seen smiling with all his heart as he holds his little one his arms. The couple welcomed their first child together on Thursday. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella have been dating for almost an year now. Arjun Rampal was married to renowned model Mehr Jesia for about 20 years and the couple filed for divorce last year.

This is the picture shared by Gabriella on her Instagram story:

A screenshot of Gabriella's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Arjun's daughters - Mahikaa, 17 and Myra, 14 (from his estranged wife Mehr Jesia) accompanied him to the Hinduja Hospital on Friday, where Gabriella is currently admitted. Arjun clearly couldn't contain his happiness and was all smiles. Take a look at the pictures here:

Arjun Rampal photographed with his daughters.

Arjun Rampal was all smiles.

Arjun and Gabriella announced the big news about their pregnancy by sharing identical posts on their respective social media accounts earlier this year. In the loved-up picture, Gabriella, sporting a baby bump, could be seen curled up in Arjun's arms. "Blessed to have you and start all over again.... Thank you baby for this baby," read the caption on Arjun's post, while Gabriella captioned it: "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you." Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the Arjun's last big release was the 2018 film Paltan. He was also seen in the web-series The Final Call.

Gabriella is a South African model and actress, who has featured in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable and the Telugu film Oopiri.

