Arjun Rampal Walks Into Glass, Gets Multiple Cuts While Promoting <i>Rana Naidu</i> Season 2

Arjun Rampal is all set to wow fans in Rana Naidu Season 2. The Netflix series also features Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. On Monday, when Arjun Rampal was promoting the show at a Netflix event, things took a bit of a dramatic turn.

Several videos and pictures surfaced on social media showing Arjun Rampal bleeding from his finger. It all started when the actor made a grand entrance by breaking a glass pane.

In the clip, Arjun Rampal is seen standing behind a glass wall. He, first, kicks it and then uses his hand to smash it. Oh boy. What a filmy entry. A few seconds later, Arjun is seen with a bleeding finger.

Coming back to Rana Naidu, the show is an official adaptation of the hit American series Ray Donovan. It follows Rana Naidu (played by Rana Daggubati), Bollywood's go-to guy when problems arise, and dives into his tense relationship with his estranged father, Naga Naidu (played by Venkatesh Daggubati). The series premiered on Netflix in March 2023.

On Monday, Netflix dropped the official announcement video for Rana Naidu Season 2 on Instagram. In the clip, Rana is trying to do one last job to secure his family's future and leave the “fixing” business. But things get complicated when he faces problems with his family and a dangerous figure from his past returns.

“Ab hogi todfod ki shuruvaat mamu, kyun ki ye Rana Naidu ka style hai. Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out in 2025, only on Netflix,” read the text attached to the post. Check it out:

The official synopsis for Rana Naidu Season 2 read: "Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family's future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past."