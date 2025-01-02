The Many Looks Of Ranveer Singh Leaked From <i>Dhurandhar</i> Shoot: From Wearing Turban To Holding A Rifle

Ranveer Singh is currently filming Aditya Dhar's multi-starrer Dhurandhar. The many looks of the lead actor are leaked from the shooting and they are doing the rounds on social media.

In a video, circulating on X, Ranveer Singh can be seen sporting long, untamed hair. With a cigarette in one hand, he looks menacing as he leads a gang of men. The caption accompanying the video read, "Excited For This One.#RanveerSingh 's Comeback." Take a look:

In another Reddit post, Ranveer Singh is seen with a turban and a suit. Probably, he will be wearing turban on screen for the first time. The look surely impressed the Internet. A quick look at the comments section. A user wrote, "Ranveer man I'm rooting for you. Please let this be good!"Another user wrote, "Excited for this one!!"

In another reddit post, a menacing Ranveer Singh can be seen aiming a rifle. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar also paid a visit to the Amritsar's Golden Temple after completing a schedule of the film.

In July, Ranveer had announced the highly-anticipated project. "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.

With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal," he wrote with black and white pictures of the all-male star cast. Take a look:

The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The film is reportedly based on the real-life covert operations led by India's current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.