Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked: "Don't Respond To Any Messages," Writes Actor

Actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday requested his followers not to respond to any messages from his X account as it has been hacked. Arjun, 51, shared the news in a post on his official Instagram page. "Not good news my X account been hacked. Please don't respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked," he posted.

Recently, renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar also revealed that his X profile was hacked and a post on the 2024 Paris Olympics was shared.

"My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X (sic)," Javed Akhtar had posted.

Arjun Rampal was most recently seen in Crakk, co-starring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

His upcoming project is an untitled film by Aditya Dhar. The movie will also feature Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan.

