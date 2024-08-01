Advertisement

Arjun Rampal On Shah Rukh Khan: "He Has Seen A Lot In Life, Made Tremendous Sacrifices"

Arjun Rampal spoke about his Om Shanti Om co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Arjun Rampal On Shah Rukh Khan: "He Has Seen A Lot In Life, Made Tremendous Sacrifices"
Arjun Rampal shared this image. (courtesy: rampal72)
New Delhi:

Arjun Rampal was the latest guest on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast The Ranveer Show. The actor spoke about his journey in the industry, and his equation with ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun Rampal, during one of the segments, also opened up about his equation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The two have shared the screenspace in Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, and Don. He also discussed the traits that set SRK apart from the rest of the Bollywood stars. He said, "He has seen a lot in life, too. He has made a tremendous amount of sacrifices. He is brilliant in the way that he can foresee things. His foresight is incredible. He is extremely hardworking too."

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's qualities, Arjun Rampal added, "What you can take from him is… a little bit of everything: good qualities, how he conducts himself, and his good habits. If you can create a lot of good habits that outweigh your bad habits, then you grow in a particular way, and when you keep doing it, you become a natural. Eventually, that becomes your personality. Shah Rukh is very good at converting those great habits into part of his personality."

In the same interview, Arjun Rampal spoke about his divorce with supermodel Mehr Jesia. The two got married in 1998. They are parents to — Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. The two decided to part ways after 21 years.

Talking about the reason behind their separation, Arjun Rampal said, "I got married when I was 24, and I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out." Arjun and Mehr parted ways in 2019, after 20 years of marriage. 

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. He also has Aditya Dhar's spy-actioner. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna are also part of the film. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Arjun Rampal, Shah Rukh Khan, The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Shah Rukh Khan Attends Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand's Birthday Bash. See Pics
Arjun Rampal On Shah Rukh Khan: "He Has Seen A Lot In Life, Made Tremendous Sacrifices"
Tabu On Not Working With Shah Rukh Khan: "Not Dictating Who He Works With"
Next Article
Tabu On Not Working With Shah Rukh Khan: "Not Dictating Who He Works With"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;