Arjun Rampal On Shah Rukh Khan: "He Has Seen A Lot In Life, Made Tremendous Sacrifices"

Arjun Rampal was the latest guest on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast The Ranveer Show. The actor spoke about his journey in the industry, and his equation with ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun Rampal, during one of the segments, also opened up about his equation with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The two have shared the screenspace in Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, and Don. He also discussed the traits that set SRK apart from the rest of the Bollywood stars. He said, "He has seen a lot in life, too. He has made a tremendous amount of sacrifices. He is brilliant in the way that he can foresee things. His foresight is incredible. He is extremely hardworking too."

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's qualities, Arjun Rampal added, "What you can take from him is… a little bit of everything: good qualities, how he conducts himself, and his good habits. If you can create a lot of good habits that outweigh your bad habits, then you grow in a particular way, and when you keep doing it, you become a natural. Eventually, that becomes your personality. Shah Rukh is very good at converting those great habits into part of his personality."

In the same interview, Arjun Rampal spoke about his divorce with supermodel Mehr Jesia. The two got married in 1998. They are parents to — Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. The two decided to part ways after 21 years.

Talking about the reason behind their separation, Arjun Rampal said, "I got married when I was 24, and I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out." Arjun and Mehr parted ways in 2019, after 20 years of marriage.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. He also has Aditya Dhar's spy-actioner. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna are also part of the film.