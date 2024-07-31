Arjun Rampal On Getting Married To Mehr Jesia At 24: " If You Want To Be Successful In It, Wait It Out"

Arjun Rampal, who parted ways with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia after two decades of marriage, opened up about his divorce, getting married early and the introspection that followed on The Ranveer Show podcast. The Housefull actor shared that he had undergone an emptiness after the separation. He also said that his daughters from first marriage Mahikaa, Myra, ex-wife Mehr share a cordial relationship with his current girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Reflecting upon getting married at 24, Arjun said on the show, "I had come from a broken home when I was young, and for me to not have succeeded in marriage was something which I really had to look back upon and see how did this go wrong and how did I not see... then I realised why it went wrong and what were the things, and I take responsibility for it. Today, we all are very close and loving towards each other... "

Arjun added, "I got married when I was 24, and I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out."

Talking about his divorce and where he went wrong, Arjun said, "It's human nature to start passing the fault onto somebody else, making excuses. But the meltdown has happened because of something else. It happens because it wasn't working out, because you're sad and unhappy. And if you can't look inwards and try to find more happiness, that's when it's going to crack and break." When asked about to share the feeling coming out of a wedlock, Arjun said, "It feels lonely, yes. You suddenly feel like you're free, but you feel uneasy, you're not comfortable. You miss the stability, coming home, and of course the food."

Recently, Arjun Rampal celebrated his two sons Arik and Ariv's birthdays with daughters Mahikaa, Myra. Gabriella shared inside pictures and uploaded a video of a delicious-looking spread. In her caption, she wrote, "My two boys , two days apart . Happy 1 to baby Ariv and happy 5 Arik . What a day." Take a look:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for a few years. The two welcomed Arik in 2019 and Ariv in 2023. Earlier, Arjun Rampal was married to model-produced Mehr Jesia. Their wedding took place in 1998. The two announced separation in 2019. Arjun and Mehr share two daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.