Arjun Rampal's Famjam Moment At Sons Arik And Ariv's Birthday Party With Daughters Mahikaa And Myra

Image Instgrammed by Gabriella Demetriades. (courtesy: GabriellaDemetriades)

Leave whatever you are doing and head straight to Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram page. The model, who is the girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal, recently shared a post featuring the birthday celebration of their sons, Arik and Ariv. In the series of pictures and videos, the first frame shows the couple posing with their one-year-old, Ariv. The next snap features the trio joined by Arjun Rampal's daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. There are also shots of the cake-cutting ceremony, kids playing with balloons, on slides, and jumping on an indoor trampoline. Gabriella also uploaded a video of a delicious-looking spread. In her caption, she wrote, “My two boys , two days apart . Happy 1 to baby Ariv and happy 5 Arik . What a day.”

Reacting to the post, actress Pragya Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday boys!!” Sports presenter Tanvi Shah dropped a black heart and evil eye emoji. Actress Evelyn Sharma said, “Happy birthday! Well done mama.” Rhea Chakraborty commented, “Happy happy birthday cuties.” Amrita Arora posted, “Wow happy birthday.”

On Arik's 5th birthday, Gabriella Demetriades uploaded a video featuring several clips of the birthday boy. “Happy birthday to our sunshine boy . We are all obsessed with you Ari,” she wrote in the caption.

Arjun Rampal also dropped a montage of clips for his cute little “handsome.” In the video, Arjun's bundle of joy Arik can be seen playing at the beach, sitting on the bed, posing on the balcony and taking a nap. The side note read, “Happy birthday handsome. Thank you for all the fun. Happy 5th birthday my champ.”

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for a few years. The two welcomed Arik in 2019 and Ariv in 2023.

Earlier, Arjun Rampal was married to model-produced Mehr Jesia. Their wedding took place in 1998. The two announced the separation in 2018. Arjun and Mehr shared two daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal.

On the professional front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Crakk, alongside Vidyut Jammwal.