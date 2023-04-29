Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Announces Second Pregnancy

Gabriella Demetriades shared this image (courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Congratulations are in order for actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. On Saturday morning, the model announced her second pregnancy by sharing stunning shots from her maternity photoshoot. In the pictures, Gabriella can be seen dressed in a outfit from her clothing brand Deme as she flaunt her baby bump. She captioned the post, "Reality or AI?" The comments section of her post was flooded with congratulatory wishes from other celebs. Boyfriend Arjun Rampal dropped heart and evil eye emojis in the comments. Singham star Kajal Aggarwal commented: "Congratulations." Actor Amy Jackson wrote: "Oh my loveeee! So so happy for you and your beautiful family." Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and other stars dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella have been dating for a few years now. They welcomed their first child, son Arik in 2019.

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Gabriella and actor Arjun Rampal are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia. His daughter Myra made her runway debut with Dior's fashion show in Mumbai earlier this month.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in Dhaakad, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Heroine, Raajneeti and Inkaar to name a few.