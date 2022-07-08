Arjun Rampal And Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Are Celebrating 4 Years Of Togetherness Like This

Arjun Rampal with Gabriella. (courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades make for one of the cutest couples in B-town. The two often share pictures and videos of each other on social media, along with their son Arik. Now as Arjun Rampal and Gabriella celebrate their fourth anniversary together, the actor has shared the sweetest Instagram post for his partner. Arjun Rampal has dropped a montage video of the couple's happy moments over the years. The clip contains several glimpses of the couple goofing around and sharing laughs. There are also images of their son Arik in the video.

Sharing the video, Arjun Rampal said, “Happy 4th to Us. My love. Thank you for all the beautiful memories. To making many more. #4thanniversary”

Gabriella Demetriades replied to the post with heart-eyes and infinity emojis. Actors Bobby Deol and Divya Dutta also replied to the post with heart emojis.

See the post here:

A day before their anniversary, Arjun Rampal had the internet going “aww” when he dropped pictures and videos with his son Arik from one of their ad campaigns together. In the images, the little one and his father are seen in matching clothes. “When you take your buddy to shoot and he ends up stealing all your thunder,” Arjun Rampal confessed in the caption. Gabriella Demetriades reacted to the post saying, “My boys,” followed by heart emojis.

Also in the post is an adorable clip of Arjun Rampal carrying Arik in his arms, with both of them patting each other's back affectionately.

A few days ago, Arjun Rampal had also dropped a series of posts on his daughter Myra Rampal's birthday. Posting a video, the doting father said, “Happy birthday my gorgeous baby girl Myra Rampal couldn't resist making one more. Enjoy London.”

Arjun Rampal was previously married to Mehr Jesia and shares two daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, with the model. On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the film Dhaakad.