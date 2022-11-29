Inside Arjun Rampal's 50th Birthday Party On A Yacht With Girlfriend Gabriella And Son Arik

Gabriella Demetriades shared this picture. (courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Arjun Rampal, who turned 50 on November 26, celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, son Arik and friends. His girlfriend Gabriella hosted a lavish yacht party to mark the actor's special birthday. A while ago, she shared many pictures on her Instagram, offering a sneak peek into the bash. The dress code for the actor's birthday party was white, as the guests can be seen in shades of white. The first image is of Arjun and Gabriella, looking adorable as they pose for the camera. In the other photos, Arjun can be seen enjoying the bash to the fullest.

Sharing the post, Gabriella Demetriades wrote, "I'm only throwing parties on yachts from now on . Thank you to all of our loved ones for being there." Soon after she shared the post, Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra Rampal dropped heart-eyes emoticons in the comment section.



Here have a look:

Arjun Rampal celebrated his 50th birthday on November 26, and on this special occasion, his daughter Myra dropped an adorable post featuring many throwback pictures of her with her father Arjun and elder sister Mahikaa Rampal. Along with the images, she wrote, "Happy birthday da love you so much." Soon after she shared the post, her mom and Arjun's ex-wife Mehr Jesia dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Here have a look:

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella also dropped a love-filled birthday post on Instagram. Along with a video, she wrote a sweet note that read, "The irony of wishing you on social media is not lost , but for me this is more of an appreciation post . I couldn't think of a more apt song for one of few humans I've met in my life that is the true definition of authentic, I'm inspired each day by your sheer dedication , focus and most of all unflinching nature that you go through life with . There isn't anyone like you , and that's because you truly do it " your way " and for that , you should be proud .Happy birthday my love, things are only getting better ." Arjun was quick to reply, "Thank you beautiful. What memories we have. Blessed."

Here have a look:

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Dhaakad. Next, he will be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Crakk and Nastik.