Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Talk About Modern Co-Parenting: "It's A Different Relationship Altogether"

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been making headlines following their recent engagement announcement. The couple, who have been together since 2018, share two sons, Arik and Ariv, born in 2019 and 2023, respectively. Arjun also has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his previous marriage to Mehr Jesia.

Arjun Rampal On Co-Parenting In A Modern Family Setup

In a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her YouTube channel, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades opened up about co-parenting their children in a modern family setup. Speaking about his relationship with his two older daughters, Arjun said, "Parenting is the biggest challenge in the world because as little things they have to be just clutched onto you and are just always hanging around and you are their everything."

"But when they get their wings, they start to fly out of your nest and experience life, their friendships, their traumas and all of that. You suddenly become kind of an observer. They know that you'll have their back always, but it's not easy. It's a different relationship altogether," he added

"After a gap of time, when you have a child again, you realise again, oh this is how it was, and then you appreciate them more. My relationship with my children will always be something that evolves. She (Gabriella) is going to realise that as her boys get bigger. With Mahika, Myra and Gabriela, they all get along really well because they can talk to her like a friend. Even though I want to be that friend. I think I have to evolve myself more. I am too old-fashioned for that," the Dhurandhar actor noted.

Gabriella Demetriades On Her Bond With Arjun Rampal's Daughters

Gabriella shared, "They (Mahika and Myra) have been amazing through everything. We never had to tell them, 'Oh, you have to respect Gabriela'. They have a relationship with me. If they like me as a friend, that is great. We were very clear that there's no pressure on them, and let them settle into a nice rhythm. They are fun, lovely girls, and I think I am Gen-Z, so I am in with the lingo and understanding."

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model and fashion designer. Before his relationship with Gabriella, Arjun Rampal was married to former supermodel and entrepreneur Mehr Jesia. They announced their separation in 2018, while their divorce was finalised in 2019. Arjun has stated on multiple occasions that they continue to co-parent their daughters amicably.

