Why A Rajasthan Temple Worships A Royal Enfield Bullet That 'Came Back For Its Rider'

How many times have you visited a temple and worshipped idols of Gods and Goddesses? Don't be surprised by this question, but you will be baffled to know about a temple in Rajasthan where people pay respect to a 350 cc Royal Enfield Bullet (RNJ 7773).

If you are a biker or know someone who adores their motorbike, ask them about the legends of the Bullet Baba Temple, located on NH62 that connects Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A Bike That Came Back For Its Rider

In the 1980s, there was a man called Om Singh Rathod. In 1988, he was riding a bike, lost control, hit a tree, and died on the same spot where his shrine stands today, around 53 Km from the town of Pali. After Om's death, the police took the bike to the nearest station.

However, the next day they found the bike gone. Upon searching, they located it at the spot of the accident. Some say that the authorities were surprised to witness the mysterious disappearance of the bike repeatedly. Hence, one night, they chained it and emptied its fuel tank. But the automobile was again missing and found on the same spot.

According to local legends, when this continued for a few days, the villagers built a shrine of Om Singh Rathod on the same spot, and the bike also stands there. People started worshipping the 'Bullet Bike', and soon the news spread to the nearby villages and towns.

The temple came to be known as Bullet Baba Temple, and locals believe that Om Singh's spirit helps the perturbed travellers along the stretch. Some people have also claimed that they have spotted someone riding the bullet bike at night.

People Worshipping At Bullet Baba Temple

Now, when riders pass by the shrine, they halt there to pay respect. To honour the spirit, some reports suggest that people offer alcohol bottles. In fact, locals now believe that if a person does not stop at the Bullet Baba Temple to worship the bike, they are in for a dangerous ride ahead.

Viral videos on social media show the bike kept in a glass box. It is adorned with fresh flower garlands and red veils. Not only that, but devotees also apply a tilak on its headlight.

An X user shared a thread in 2023 and wrote, "The entire story might seem straight out of the playbook of Rajasthan Tourism's popular 'Jaane Kya Dikh Jaaye' ad campaign."

On NH62 connecting Jodhpur and Ahmedabad, 53 kms before the town of Pali, stands a shrine without a god in residence!



And yet, every year, scores of people pay their respects and prayers to the deity - a 350 cc Royal Enfield Bullet (RNJ 7773)!



The crazy story of this shrine - pic.twitter.com/29SRgZHVBr — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) December 19, 2023

"But this is a story of a man who loved his RE Bullet so much that the bike continues to stand in for him several years after his death," he added.

