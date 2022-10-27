'Diwali Celebrations Continue' For Arjun Rampal And Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades In London

Arjun Rampal with Gabriella. (courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal is currently in London and he is not alone. The actor has been accompanied by girlfriend Gabriellla Demetriades. The couple celebrated Diwali in London. Arjun Rampal shared a set of pictures of himself with Gabriella from London and he wrote: "Diwali celebrations with my baby, continue at the Hinduja's residence in London." He added the hashtag #happydiwali. In the comments section, Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart-eyed emoji. In the pictures, both Arjun and Gabriella can be seen twinning and winning in black outfits. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella have been dating for over 3 years now. They welcomed son Arik in 2019.

See the photos shared by Arjun Rampal:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella frequently share pictures from their festivities. Sharing these pictures with son Arik earlier this month, Gabriella wrote: "Happy Dussehra from our little fam to yours."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Gabriella and actor Arjun Rampal are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in the box office debacle Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar, to name a few.