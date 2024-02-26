Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal-Arjun Rampal's Film's Weekend 1 Report Card

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: 7_adarshh)

The box office collection for Crakk has seen a dip during its first weekend. On day 3, the film, directed by Aditya Datt, collected ₹ 2.40 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. The report added that the total collection of the sports action movie stands at ₹ 8.80 crore at the domestic box office. The movie narrates the story of a man from the slums of Mumbai entering the world of extreme underground sports. Crakk is headlined by Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Ankit Mohan, Jamie Lever, Bijay Anand, and Rajendra Shisatkar are also part of the film.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding the opening day box office figures of Crakk. The film critic wrote, “#Crakk surprises, opens better-than-expected on Day 1… Performs best in Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits… Biz got a boost due to the affordable ticket pricing [₹ 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay… Needs to stay strong on Sat - Sun, when regular ticket pricing comes into play… Fri ₹ 4.11 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Crakk surprises, opens better-than-expected on Day 1… Performs best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits… Biz got a boost due to the affordable ticket pricing [₹ 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay… Needs to stay strong on Sat - Sun, when regular ticket pricing comes into play… Fri ₹… pic.twitter.com/tKrDceJRFW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2024

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Crakk 1 out of 5 stars and said, “There is little that is funny in Crakk. It wants to be the ultimate Bollywood extreme sports drama, but its creative resources fall way, way short of its grand ambitions. So, what we have is an egregious and exhausting movie without a shred that could be construed as an attempt at making amends for its complete lack of control. In his entry scene, Arjun Rampal, clad in dungarees, does a tightrope walk that ends with him killing a police informer who has infiltrated his den. The mole falls to his death. The sequence creates no dread. Neither the character nor the actor exudes any sort of menace.”

Crakk has been jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed.