Nora Fatehi On Being Told To Date Specific Actors For PR: 'Glad I Didn't Listen'

Image instagrammed by Nora. (Courtesy: Nora Fatehi)

Nora Fatehi is one of the most sought-after names in Bollywood thanks to her exquisite dancing skills and stellar looks. The actress, who made her debut in films with the 2014 film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, has carved a niche for herself in less than 10 years. Now, in an interview with Zoom, the actress has reflected on her journey so far, recounting anecdotes and advice – good and bad – that she was exposed to along the way. Sharing a piece of advice that she received during her early days in the industry, Nora Fatehi said, “I was constantly told, ‘Oh, you know, you should date specific people and date for PR and date this actor and that actor.' I never listened to any of that, and I'm so glad because now I make the rules, and I work on my own terms, and my success is not because of another guy next to me or another hero that I'm hanging on to. It's on my own, and everyone else is just a plus. So, I'm very proud of that.”

Nora Fatehi also added that this was not the only suggestion that she did not adhere to. She shared that she was also advised to not be a part of reality shows after appearing on Bigg Boss 9. “A lot of things I didn't listen to and a lot of them are the reasons why I am who I am today. One was, don't do songs. Another one is, don't do reality shows. I remember there was this one person to whom after the success of Dilbar, I was saying, ‘All right, now I want to also focus on opening up another market. I want to go international. Let's do here, let's also do outside. And the response I got was, ‘Okay, no, focus on one thing, that's it.' I didn't like that response, so I went on and started doing international stuff at the same time, and now I'm doing both, and it's working great for me.”

Nora Fatehi was also told that she could never be a lead actress if she did reality shows, she said. The star also added that she started as a contestant on a reality show and now serves as a judge on several shows, and this is something she never takes for granted, she said.

Nora Fatehi has been a part of reality shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 as a contestant. She has served as a judge on shows like Dance Deewane Juniors, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and the upcoming Hip Hop India.