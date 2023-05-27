IIFA 2023: Nora Fatehi And The Quick Style On The Stage. Enough Said

Nora Fatehi with The Quick Style. (courtesy: thequickstyle)

Looking forward to watching IIFA 2023? Well, we have an update that will increase your excitement ten folds. This year, Norwegian dance group Quick Style will add more Bollywoodtadka to the International Indian Film Academy Awards. They wrapped their “mind-blowing rehearsal” for the awards on Friday and are all set to blow your mind with their top-notch gig. The group, on their official Instagram page, shared a video of themselves grooving with “great talents” such as Nora Fatehi and Badshah on the stage. They are also seen interacting with their fans, media and Bollywood stars like Vijay Varma. In the caption, Quick Style wrote: “Movie night with IIFA and some GREAT talents! Thanks to everyone for the energy! We feel blessed.”

Check out the dance group's post here:

A video of Quick Style was also shared by IIFA. In it, the group is seen greeting their fans with “Namaste.” Impressive, right? The caption alongside the video read: “Get ready for some movin' and groovin'! The Quick Style crew just wrapped up their mind-blowing rehearsal for the IIFA Awards 2023, leaving us craving for more!”

Quick Style also had fun with Vijay Varma during the rehearsals. Their photo with the Dahaad actor proves it well. “Students,” wrote the group in the caption.

IIFA Awards will light up the sky of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi tonight, too. While some celebs, including Radhika Madan, Farah Khan, Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha have already graced the green carpet for IIFA Rocks 2023 on Friday, many Bollywood stars will be seen bringing their A-game to the main event tonight.

Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will co-host the awards while Salman Khan, Nora, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet will add bling to the night with power-packed performances.

This year, Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt's blockbuster Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva has earned nods in 10 categories while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Darlings are competing for the Best Picture award.

Technical Awards were presented on Friday and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, as well as Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lead the show.

