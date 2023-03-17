Just Nora Fatehi Setting US Stage On Fire As She Always Does

Nora Fatehi on the stage. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi is all things cool. The actress never fails to surprise us with her Instagram updates. So, what is she up to now? Nora has shared a fantastic video from the recently concluded tour - The Entertainers Tour. The video opens with Nora making a grand aerial entry on the stage. The actress looks stunning in a shimmery red number. We can hear the crowd cheering for Nora as she sings the party anthem Dirty Little Secret. The video is from Nora's performance in Dallas and Atlanta. For those who don't know, Dirty Little Secret was originally sung by Nora and Zack Knight. Along with the video, Nora wrote, “DLS in ATL” and added a set of emojis. She has also tagged the official account of The Entertainers Tour. Replying to the video, actress Shamita Shetty wrote, “Wooooooooo” along with fire emojis.

The Entertainers Tourwas led by Akshay Kumar. Apart from Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Zara Khan, and singers Jasleen Royal and Stebin Ben were part of the tour. The first show was in Atlanta Atlanta on March 3, followed by Dallas on March 8, Orlando on March 11 and Oakland on March 12.

Before this, Nora Fatehi shared a montage from the Atlanta show. From Nora rehearsing for her performance to fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the “top performer of our country”, the post has ticked all the boxes. In the caption, she wrote, “Atlanta [heart of fire emojis] Next stop Dallas.” Singer Sophie Choudry was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, “Always [fire emoji] on stage girl! Also our amaze @rooseveltdsouza killin it on lights.”

Nora Fatehi was also part of the FIFA World Cup 2022's closing ceremony. She joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal for the track, Light The Sky.

Nora Fatehi also made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's Thank God. Her sizzling performance in the song Manike alongside Sidharth Malhotra won a million hearts.