Nora Fatehi After Performing At FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony: 'Worked All My Life For This Very Moment'

A still from the video. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi added another feather to her cap as she performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The actress, dressed in a black sequin dress, looked like a rockstar as she sashayed up and down the stage. On the occasion, Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal for the track, Light The Sky. Nora performed the song in Hindi while pulling off some complex steps. Now, she has shared a video from the event on Instagram, thanking her team. “And then it happened. FIFA World Cup closing ceremony. Light The Sky. FIFA World Cup. Hands down the most beautiful epic moment in my career. The world was watching….I worked all my life for this very moment! From my high school auditorium stage to this. World Cup stadium stage. Unbelievable…” she wrote. Addressing her fans, Nora added, “For the ones who messaged and called after seeing this moment, thank you it means a lot.” She also tagged her team and thanked them for their support.

Earlier, Nora wrote an emotional note after hearing her song being played out loud in the stadium during a game. Sharing a video of her cheering, Nora wrote, "That moment when you hear your voice at the world cup stadium at FIFA World Cup (face holding back tears and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis), this was so surreal. It is milestones like this that make the journey so worth it (face holding back tears, red heart and hand-folded emoji). I always envisioned moments like this, I'm Just a dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!" She further said, "Believe in yourself guys, never let anybody tell you you can't! Your dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we are out here. And this is just the beginning."



In another video about her FIFA experience, Nora Fatehi said, “The real ones know what this journey is made up of and some may never acknowledge my value or my due, but I'm forever grateful for my team, my friends and for the ones who always believe in me! I only hope to do bigger and better things on my own terms, and I hope to always make you guys proud! I'll never take the influence that I have for granted.”



On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in an episode of the reality show Moving In With Malaika.