Nora Fatehi Dazzles Fans With Her Performance At FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. On Sunday, Nora joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal to perform their song, Light The Sky. The actor took the centre stage and crooned in Hindi.

For the performance, she opted for an embellished black dress which featured frills. She teamed it with black stockings and heels. A video of her performance was shared on the official Twitter handle FIFA.

Along with the video, the caption read, "The #FIFAWorldCup closing ceremony delivered!"

Watch her performance here:

The #FIFAWorldCup closing ceremony delivered! 🤩 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Pictures and videos of her performance have been doing rounds on social media. Nora's fans loved her dazzling performance and a few also said that she made them proud. A user wrote, "#NoraFatehi was a pleasure to eyes at the #ClosingCeremony performing live." "Nora fatehi the women who stole the show in the closing ceremony in Qatar 2022," added another user.

The third user wrote, "Nora Fatehi & Deepika Padukone both were the jaaan of this closing ceremony. Admit it or not inko dekh kar apke bi face per khushi aye ti (Nora and Deepika were the heart of the closing ceremony, admit it or not, they must have brought a smile to your face)."

Earlier, Nora wrote an emotional note on being a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022, she shared, "That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup (face holding back tears and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis), this was so surreal! Its milestones like this make the journey so worth it (face holding back tears, red heart and hand-folded emoji). I always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this!"

She added, "Believe in yourself self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning."

