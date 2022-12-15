Nora Fatehi To Team Morocco On Reaching World Cup Semis: 'The World Sees Us Now'

Nora Fatehi in a still from the video. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi is on cloud nine and she has every reason to be that happy. The actress-dancer, who has Moroccan roots, is thrilled, delighted, overwhelmed and “proud” of her country. After all, Morocco have marked their name in history books by becoming the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals ever. Even though they did not secure a win in the semis against France on Wednesday, Morocco have “achieved worldwide respect and have also become heroes for so many Moroccans and Non-Moroccans globally.” Praising the team for playing every game in the tournament with “passion, determination and resilience,” Nora Fatehi shared a lengthy appreciation note on Instagram. She also posted a video collage featuring iconic moments of the team with their coach Walid Regragui and their family members. Nora headlined FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 theme song Light The Sky with renowned performers – Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad and Moroccan singer Manal Benchlikha.

The caption read, “I want to take this time to congratulate our Moroccan team, who have made us proud, they carried themselves with grace and dignity. They played game after game with passion, determination, and resilience, while the world was watching! People considered you as the underdog who may not go far in the World Cup but you proved them wrong and went on to make history as the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals in FIFA World Cup ever. You did that. And to think no one even thought that could ever be a possibility.”

Nora Fatehi added that the Moroccan team has proved that “intent is everything” and that “dreams do come true, you just have to believe in yourself.” She wrote, “What you taught the world who became emotionally invested with your journey match after match is that dreams do come true, you just have to believe in yourself, work hard with good intentions and NEVER give up. Niya hiya kolshi (Intent is everything) Your story has served to be an inspiration to all of us.”

Referring to Wednesday's match, where Morocco were beaten by France 2-0, Nora Fatehi added, “Don't be sad for yesterday's semi-finals match, you have come so far. Keep your head up high…Inta meghrebi! Always remember that. I respect how the team and coach carried themselves throughout showcasing good sportsmanship, humility, family values and constant gratitude to god and their mothers! You have achieved worldwide respect and have also become heroes for so many Moroccans and non-Moroccans globally. The journey of yours have united All Arabs and non-Arabs so beautifully and am so happy to have witnessed that even if it's for this moment.”

Nora Fatehi concluded her post by thanking the team for giving their country “pride and value."

“You have always been The Lions for us, but now you are The Lions for the entire world too! Tabarkallah alikom! Ana Fakhoura bikom bezaf! Allayhfdkom dima! DIMA Meghreb! (sic) Thank you for giving our country pride and value…the world sees us now,” she wrote.

See Nora Fatehi's post here:

Nora Fatehi also talked about performing Light The Sky live at the FIFA World Cup in an Instagram post earlier. Check it out here:

Morocco will now meet Croatia on December 17, Sunday, for the third-place play-off at the Khalifa International stadium in Qatar.