German Toddler Dies After Falling from Father's Arms On Waterpark Slide

A tragic incident occurred at the Aquagan waterpark in Lopar, Croatia, where a 21-month-old German girl died after reportedly slipping from her father's arms while they were going down a waterslide, according to The Independent. The toddler fell nearly four meters onto a concrete surface.

She was airlifted to a hospital but later died from severe brain injuries. A Slovenian doctor at the scene performed CPR immediately, but efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

Witnesses reported hearing sudden cries and shouting before seeing medical help arrive. One bystander mentioned initially thinking the child had drowned. Lopar's mayor, Zdenko Jakuc, said the town is "deeply shaken" by the tragedy, which is believed to be the first major accident at the waterpark in decades.

"It is an understatement to say that we are all extremely shaken. When the helicopter landed, everything stopped. We all looked at the sky and hoped for the best," Lopar's mayor told The Independent.

A Rijeka Hospital Clinical Centre spokesperson said: "Despite prompt care, multiple interventions and intensive treatment, the child died in the morning hours."

The head of the hospital's paediatric clinic, Dr Iva Bilic Cace, said: "Numerous serious bodily injuries, including injuries to the brain and internal organs, have been verified."

A spokesperson for Lopar tourist board said: "This park has been operating for years, nothing like this has ever been recorded. Lopar is a place that is perceived as safe, peaceful, and ideal for families with small children."