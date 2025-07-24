Chinese Man Spends Rs 5 Crore On Detox At Hair Salon, Ends Up In Pain With No Refund

A man in China has revealed that he spent over approximately $600,000 (Rs 5 Crore) at a hair salon over two years on unlicensed detox and wellness treatments, according to The South China Morning Post. These included enemas, acupuncture, and massages, which allegedly led to health problems.

The man, surnamed Cheng, from Hefei in Anhui province, met a salon manager in April 2023 who invited him to a new branch opening. There, another manager persuaded him to try a massage and pushed him into purchasing beauty services through an account top-up system.

Cheng claims he was repeatedly pressured to top up his account during future visits. He later experienced physical pain from the treatments and was denied a refund by the salon, sparking widespread attention online.

"They were all young boys and girls, kneeling and saying they were poor and couldn't even afford rent, relying on customers to help support their parents. Older beauticians nearby would consistently urge customers to top up, stating that the staff earned commissions based on performance," Cheng told SCMP.

Over two years, Cheng spent more than 4.3 million yuan on various "wellness" services, including treatments like "skin-breaking needle detox" and multiple enema sessions marketed as "bowel cleansing."

He noted that a single course of enema treatment alone cost around 300,000 yuan (US$42,000).

Other services comprised massages priced at 500-600 yuan per body area and "belly dampness removal" sessions, which ranged from 1,000 to 2,000 yuan each.

Records indicate that one top-up in January alone totalled 388,000 yuan (US$54,000), and by March 30, his account balance exceeded 1.7 million yuan.

Cheng underwent treatments at a salon promising weight loss and youthful appearance. However, he experienced health issues, including diarrhea and unhealed needle marks. When he discovered the salon lacked medical qualifications, he requested a refund but was denied. Cheng reported the incident to authorities, and an investigation was launched into the salon's alleged unlicensed medical practices.