Akshay Kumar Makes Kapil Sharma's Mom Janak Rani Reveal Secrets About Comedian. Watch ROFL Video

Still from a video shared by Kapil Sharma. (courtesy: kapilsharma/a>)

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared the teaser of the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Akshay Kumar and his mother Janak Rani and it is an absolute laugh riot. In the video that spans a few seconds, we can see Akshay Kumar join hands with Kapil Sharma's mother to spill some childhood secrets of the comedian actor. The video, which was posted by Kapil Sharma on Saturday on his Instagram wall has the Khiladi actor conversing with Janak Rani. He asks her if she has ever asked Kapil to make guests at their house laugh when he was younger. Responding to him, Kapil's mother reveals that he wasn't a naughty child, but Akshay who finds it hard to believe stresses that “If he is not 'shaitaan' (naughty) then no one in the world is 'shaitaan' (naughty).

She also goes on to say that Kapil was usually well behaved, but at times he was mischievous too. Upon Akshay Kumar's insistence, she narrates an incident from the past where the comedian used to put a ‘pudiya' (packet) in front of people's doors at night, and then the neighbors would wake up and wonder ‘Keda mar gaya, tona kar gaya (Who died, who performed this black magic).”

Kapil's mother also goes on to narrate an incident concerning her husband where he would take her out to watch movies. She recalled how they had once gone out to watch the 1978 film, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki in a dark hall and it scared her because she has not experienced it before. She said, “I was so scared, andhere menu leyi jande ne… kahin dhakka deke maar hi na denn (he took me out at night, and I'd wonder if he'd push me and kill me).”

Sharing the video, Kapil Sharma captioned the post, "When your mother reveals your childhood secrets on national tv". Take a look at the video here:

Notably, the incident took place when Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, and Sonam Bajwa visited the set of the show to promote their upcoming live tour.

Meanwhile, after being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma's Zwigato is all set to hit the big screen soon. Taking to Instagram, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a motion poster of the film which he captioned, "The most awaited order of the year is finally arriving! Zwigato. In Cinemas on 17th March. A heartwarming tale about a food delivery rider."

The film will be released on March 17, 2023. The film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment, is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.