This Is Not A Drill: Ranveer Singh To Star With Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal And Akshaye Khanna In His Next Film

Ranveer Singh just announced his next film on Saturday. The untitled film will be directed by Aditya Dhar and the stellar ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Madhavan. Announcing his association with the project, Ranveer Singh wrote in an Instagram post, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

Meanwhile, Madhavan and other stars of the film, wrote this in their respective Instagram posts, "And here we come. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this much-anticipated collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios is all set to dazzle you with a stellar cast like never before."

Aditya Dhar, who has directed the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, will produce the untitled project along with brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Ranveer Singh's impressive line-up of films also includes Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The actor will also headline the third instalment of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise. The original Don released in 1978 and it featured Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role. Shah Rukh Khan's rendition of Don released in 2006. It was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan's smash hit of the same name. The film's second part released years later and was a big hit too.