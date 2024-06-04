New Parents Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar's Wedding Anniversary Posts Are Pure Love

Yami shared this image. (courtesy: Yami Gautam)

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who embraced parenthood last month, are celebrating their third anniversary together today. To mark the occasion, Yami shared a beautiful picture with husband Aditya Dhar on Instagram feed. In the picture shared, Aditya Dhar can be seen wearing a check shirt and Yami can be seen wearing a floral dress. They can be seen smiling for the cameras. Sharing the picture, Yami wrote, "Happiest 3. And quite literally now. HappyAnniversarytoUs" Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar also shared a post wishing his better half happy anniversary. Aditya Dhar shared a solo picture of Yami and a few couple pictures of them together. In the caption, he wrote, "Dearest Yami, You were, are, and always will be the most beautiful woman in the world for me! Happy Anniversary my Love!" Take a look:

This is what Aditya Dhar posted on his Instagram feed:

The couple announced the baby's arrival last month sharing a joint post. The couple shared a picture of Lord Krishna holding a baby boy on their respective feeds. The text on the picture read, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessing and love. Warm regards Yami & Aditya." They captioned the picture as, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible. As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation." Take a look what they posted:

Yami Gautam is popular for movies like Vicky Donor, Bala, Badlapur, and OMG 2. Aditya Dhar directed Uri-The Surgical Strike which emerged as one of the big hits at the box office.