Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Welcome A Baby Boy, Reveal Son's Name: 'We Are Filled With Hope And Belief'

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar are now proud parents to a baby boy. The Article 370 star announced the news on Instagram on Monday and also released the name of their newborn. The couple shared a picture of Lord Krishna holding a baby boy on their respective feeds on Monday morning. The text on the picture read, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessing and love. Warm regards Yami & Aditya." They captioned the picture as, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible. As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

As soon as the post was up, Yami's Instagram comment section exploded with congratulatory mesages. Soon-to-be Dad Ranveer Singh commented, "Bahut bahut bahut sara pyaar! God bless." Yami's Vicky Donor co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Heartiest congratulations." Mrunal Thakur, Raashii Khanna commented "Congratulations" along with heart emojis.

The actress and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, confirmed the news of their pregnancy during the trailer launch of the film Article 370. Yami Gautam also revealed that she filmed action sequences during the initial months of her pregnancy, acknowledging her husband, Aditya Dhar, and her team as her pillars of strength. She expressed, "It was challenging. It was mentally draining too. I could write a thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. Suppose you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together. In that case, I really don't know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, Lokesh bhayiyaa (Dhar) (brother-in-law), and everyone..."

Yami Gautam has worked in several movies including Vicky Donor, Bala, Badlapur, and OMG 2.