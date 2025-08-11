Woman Strangles 5-Month-Old Baby Over Affair In Tripura, Arrested: Cops

A woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her five-month-old daughter in Tripura's Sepahijala district, officials said Monday, making it the second such incident in the state in the last few days.

The Sonamura police station officer in-charge, Tapas Das, said that the police arrested Suchitra Debbarma for killing her infant daughter, Rimi, on Sunday when her husband Amit Debbarma went to work in a rubber garden.

Locals said that the woman killed her baby girl to elope with a man she had been in a relationship with for more than a year.

During the interrogation, the woman, say sources, admitted that she wanted to kill the baby and elope with another man.

When the police team reached the woman's house, it found that the child was lying on a bed and her accused mother was missing.

"We immediately shifted the child to Sonamura sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared the baby brought dead. Post-mortem would be conducted soon," the police official said, adding that the mother was subsequently arrested from the village.

The woman's father Nani Debbarma filed an FIR in Sonamura police station.

Recently, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) official was arrested for killing his infant daughter at Behalabari in Khowai district.