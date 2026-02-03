Groom Kills Friend Hours Before Wedding Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Debt, Arrested

A groom allegedly killed his friend on the eve of his wedding in Maharashtra's Beed district, fearing he would disrupt the ceremony over an unpaid debt of Rs 1.5 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Chand alias Guddu Tamboli (30), was found bludgeoned to death on Monday morning on the outskirts of Khokarmoh village in Shirur Kasar tehsil.

Investigations indicated that Chand had lent Rs 1.5 lakh to his friend Atiq Tamboli and was persistently demanding repayment.

Chand had apparently threatened to show up at the venue of Atiq's wedding on Monday and cause a disturbance if his money wasn't returned, a local crime branch official said.

Upset by the threat and fearing social humiliation on his wedding day, Atiq allegedly decided to eliminate his friend. On Sunday night, he called his friend to a secluded spot and allegedly killed him by crushing his head with a stone before absconding, the official said.

After the body was found on Monday, the police launched an investigation. Based on technical surveillance and localised intelligence, the police apprehended Atiq from Beed city late Monday night and booked him on charges of murder, he added.

