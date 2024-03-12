Yami Gautam's Birthday Wish For Husband Aditya Dhar: 'I Lucked Out Marrying The Best Man In The World'

Yami shared this image. (courtesy: YamiGautam)

Mom-to-be Yami Gautam shared an adorable post for husband Aditya Dhar on his 41st birthday. Yami, who was last seen in Article 370, shared a happy picture of herself with Aditya. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing adorably for the camera. Yami can be seen wearing a denim jacket while Aditya wears a blue blazer over a black t-shirt. Yami wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my (a string of emojis). Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you and the fact that I lucked out marrying the best man in the world. Thank you for everything that you do & what you are. I love you so much. Happy birthday, Aditya." Actor Patralekhaa, actor-dancer Mukti Mohan dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga dropped red heart emojis below the post. Take a look:

Yami and Adiya are expecting their first child. The news was confirmed at the trailer launch event of Yami's film Article 370. At the event, Aditya said, "My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby."

Talking about the new phase of life, Yami Gautam told News 18 motherhood gives confidence and power. She said, "It (pregnancy) feels really good and so empowering. Motherhood gives you a different kind of confidence and power. I've been working and have been independent all my life and all those things are there. But I suddenly feel so special. Something has changed in me and that change is for good. I feel like I've developed a different perspective towards things."

Yami and Aditya kept their romance under wraps till they got married in 2021. They reportedly grew close to each other during the shoot of Uri. Sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony, Yami wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family." Take a look:

On the work front, Yami is known for films like Vicky Donor, Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, OMG 2, to name a few.