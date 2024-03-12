Yami Gautam's Birthday Wish For Husband Aditya Dhar: "I Lucked Out Marrying The Best Man In The World"

Yami wrote, "Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you"

Yami Gautam's Birthday Wish For Husband Aditya Dhar: 'I Lucked Out Marrying The Best Man In The World'

Yami shared this image. (courtesy: YamiGautam)

New Delhi:

Mom-to-be Yami Gautam shared an adorable post for husband Aditya Dhar on his 41st birthday. Yami, who was last seen in Article 370, shared a happy picture of herself with Aditya. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing adorably for the camera. Yami can be seen wearing a denim jacket while Aditya wears a blue blazer over a black t-shirt. Yami wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my (a string of emojis). Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you and the fact that I lucked out marrying the best man in the world. Thank you for everything that you do & what you are. I love you so much. Happy birthday, Aditya."  Actor Patralekhaa, actor-dancer Mukti Mohan dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga dropped red heart emojis below the post. Take a look:

Yami and Adiya are expecting their first child. The news was confirmed at the trailer launch event of Yami's film Article 370. At the event, Aditya said, "My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby."

On the work front, Yami is known for films like Vicky Donor, Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, OMG 2, to name a few. 

Also Read

.