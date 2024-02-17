Yami Gautam On Pregnancy: 'Motherhood Gives You A Different Kind Of Confidence'

Image instagrammed by Yami Gautam. (courtesy: YamiGautam)

The newest mommy-to-be in B-town, Yami Gautam, has shared her perspective on pregnancy. In a conversation with News18, the actress expressed her desire to enjoy her "blessed time" without overthinking. Yami expressed, “If someone is making me uncomfortable, I've all the right to excuse myself. It's a very special time and it should be enjoyed in the best possible way. Life is anyway complicated but pregnancy is a blessed time and I don't want to overthink anything and just concentrate on mujhe kya khaana hai, kya dekhna hai aur kisse baat karni hai. [What to eat, what to watch, and who to talk to.]”

The Dasvi actress continued, “It (pregnancy) feels really good and so empowering. Motherhood gives you a different kind of confidence and power. I've been working and have been independent all my life and all those things are there. But I suddenly feel so special. Something has changed in me and that change is for good. I feel like I've developed a different perspective towards things,”

“Being over-emotional during pregnancy is real. So, I'm not endorsing curbing one's feelings but it's also about getting control over them and knowing what's good for me and my baby. My emotions might always be at the surface but is that good for me and my baby? I don't know. I prefer to be happy, eat well and have my family and people I love and comfortable with around me,” Yami Gautam added while discussing the emotional aspect of pregnancy.

On the professional front, Yami Gautam is set to appear in the upcoming film Article 370. During the trailer launch event, the actress and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, confirmed the news of their pregnancy.

Yami Gautam also revealed that she filmed action sequences during the initial months of her pregnancy, acknowledging her husband, Aditya Dhar, and her team as her pillars of strength. She expressed, "It was challenging. It was mentally draining too. I could write a thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. Suppose you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together. In that case, I really don't know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, Lokesh bhayiyaa (Dhar) (brother-in-law), and everyone..."

Yami Gautam has worked in several movies including Vicky Donor, Bala, Badlapur, and OMG 2.