Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Are Expecting Their First Child Together: 'There Is A Baby On Its Way'

Parent-to-be Yami and Aditya at Article 370 trailer launch event

OMG 2 actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are expecting their first child together. The happy news was confirmed by the couple at the trailer launch of Yami's upcoming film Article 370. In a number of pictures and videos from the event, Uri director Aditya Dhar was seen helping his wife Yami onto the stage. For the event, Yami was seen wearing a lovely white dress and a brown blazer. "My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby," the Uri director was quoted saying at the event by PTI.

"If you ask me about motherhood, I really don't know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiya (brother-in-law) and everybody," mom-to-be Yami Gautam was quoted saying at the event by PTI.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in 2021 after dating each other for over two years.

Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Yami wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family." They had met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and fell in love.

On the work front, Yami Gautam featured in TV serials and commercials before making her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor. The 35-year-old actress was last seen in the film OMG 2 alongside Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar.