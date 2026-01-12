Aditya Dhar Celebrates 7 Years Of <i>Uri</i> Led By Vicky Kaushal: "The <i>Josh</i> Remains Just As High"

Aditya Dhar's 2019 directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, clocked 7 years on January 11, 2025. The director, currently basking in the stupendous success of Dhurandhar, shared a clip from the film to celebrate the milestone.

Aditya Dhar wrote, "Seven years on, and the josh remains just as high. Major Vihaan and his team continue to inspire, on screen and beyond. Celebrating #7YearsOfUriTheSurgicalStrike."

He shared another story where he wrote, "11th January 2019. A day that changed my life forever. My first film, Uri, released that day. I had waited a long time for that moment. My dream finally became a reality. The intent was clear from the beginning. To make a brave, bold film that could signal a new phase in our cinema. To tell an Indian story with international standards."

Instagram/Aditya Dhar

He added, "I remind myself often to never forget where it all began. Beginnings keep you grounded and hungry. Filmmaking is a hard, unforgiving journey, full of doubt and long nights. But when the audience shows up and embraces your work, every struggle suddenly makes sense. That feeling makes it all worth it."

Aditya Dhar's Reaction To Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Naming Their Son Vihaan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have named their son Vihaan. The couple welcomed their first child on November 7. The name caught the Internet's attention because it refers to Vicky Kaushal's character in his blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky played Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar's 2019 release.

Director Aditya Dhar reacted to the name, sharing an emotional message in the comments section.

Congratulating the new parents, Aditya wrote, "Huge congratulations. Mere Vikuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life has come full circle. All my love and blessings to the three of you. You're both going to be extraordinary parents." He punctuated the comment with love and nazar amulet emojis.

About Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the true events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes in September 2016 against terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The film also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina, among others. Vicky Kaushal portrayed the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill.